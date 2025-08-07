Life Healthcare shareholders score special dividend of 235c
The special dividend is the distribution of the net proceeds received from the disposal of the group’s interest in LMI
07 August 2025 - 09:03
Private hospital group Life Healthcare has declared a special cash dividend of 235c per share following the disposal of the group’s interest in Life Molecular Imaging (LMI).
Earlier this year, Life Healthcare signed a R13.9bn deal to sell LMI to Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals UK, and committed to returning the proceeds to shareholders. The disposal had been expected to close in the second half...
