Bidvest-led consortium set to take Adcock Ingram private
Natco Pharma partnership will result in Adcock Ingram delisting from the JSE
23 July 2025 - 14:22
Indian pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma has partnered with Bidvest to take local drugmaker Adcock Ingram private — adding to a wave of JSE delistings that continues to shrink investor options on the local bourse.
The deal, worth R75 per ordinary share, will see Bidvest retain its existing stake of 64%, while Natco Pharma will hold the rest, Adcock said on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.