WATCH: SA’s cannabis regulations spark inclusion debate

Business Day TV spoke with Johann Slabber, CEO of Nexus Pharma

21 July 2025 - 16:57
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ERIC LIMON
SA’s cannabis industry is at a pivotal moment with new regulations expected to be released for public comment later this year. At the centre of the debate is how to balance formal growth with informal realities, and whether the current regulatory framework does enough to support inclusion and economic development. Business Day TV took a closer look at this with Johann Slabber, CEO of Nexus Pharma.

