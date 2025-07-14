Market jury still out on Aspen despite CEO putting his money where his heart is
Cofounder bought nearly R200m worth of shares in group
14 July 2025 - 05:00
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings CEO Stephen Saad’s move to buy piles of the group’s shares to shore up confidence in the company after a contractual dispute threatened to cost it about R2.7bn has not yielded the desired results, with the market still waiting to see how the quarrel will be settled.
Saad, who cofounded the group in its current iteration in 1997, has over the past two months bought nearly R200m worth of shares in the group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.