Bestmed exploring AI in all-out battle to beat the scourge of fraudulent claims
CEO and principal officer Leo Dlamini says the scheme is leaving no stone unturned to curb fraud in the system
27 June 2025 - 05:00
Bestmed Medical Scheme, SA’s fourth-largest open medical scheme, is exploring how to deploy AI to fight the scourge of fraudulent claims besieging the industry.
Bestmed CEO and principal officer Leo Dlamini said the scheme was leaving no stone unturned to curb fraud in the system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.