Council finds Netcare provider BRP guilty of unprofessional conduct
The BBBEE commission is also investigating BRP over fronting allegations after partnerThapelo Motshudi laid a complaint with it
25 June 2025 - 09:06
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPSCA) has found Netcare service provider Bergman Ross & Partners (BRP) guilty of unprofessional conduct.
The complaint was brought by Thapelo Motshudi, who partnered with BRP in 2015 to provide radiology services at Netcare’s Pinehaven facility through an outfit called Motshudi Bergman Ross Radiologists (MBR)...
