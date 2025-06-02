Companies / Healthcare

Bristol Myers to help develop cancer drug in BioNTech partnership

The companies will share global profits and losses from the drug equally

02 June 2025 - 13:53
by Michael Erman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK

Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $1.5bn upfront to partner with Germany’s BioNTech on an experimental cancer drug, the US company said on Monday, in a deal that could eventually exceed $11bn in value for BioNTech.

Bristol said it will co-develop and co-commercialise BioNTech’s drug, BNT327, for multiple solid tumour types. The deal underscores the industry’s focus on a new dual mechanism of action in oncology. BNT327 is designed to activate the immune system, similar to an established drug class including Merck’s Keytruda, but also to cut a tumour’s blood supply.

“We are impressed by the innovation that BioNTech has achieved to date and we look forward to partnering to accelerate existing clinical trials and time to market, while expanding the number of potential indications,” Bristol Myers CEO Chris Boerner said in a statement.

Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco are working on a similar compound called SYN-2510. Summit Therapeutics and Akeso have formed another partnership in the development race with a drug candidate called ivonescimab.

BioNTech took full ownership of BNT327 through the acquisition of China’s Biotheus earlier this year for $800m upfront and up to $150m contingent on development achievements.

It previously held certain rights in the drug under a 2023 collaboration deal.

In addition to the initial payment, Bristol plans to pay BioNTech up to $2bn more in non-contingent anniversary payments through 2028. BioNTech may also earn up to $7.6bn more in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, Bristol said.

The companies will share global profits and losses from the drug equally and joint development and manufacturing costs will also be shared on a 50/50 basis, subject to some exceptions.

BNT327, part of a drug category known as bispecific antibodies, is being tested as a first-line treatment in extensive stage small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. More than 1,000 patients have been treated with the drug to date.

Reuters

WATCH: Looking at Dis-Chem's full-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Life Healthcare undeterred by NHI

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO of Life Healthcare
Companies
1 week ago

Life Healthcare bullish about expansion opportunities

Private hospital group’s expansion strategy undeterred by the policy uncertainty around  National Health Insurance
Companies
1 week ago

Weight-loss company Noom shrinks doses to stay ahead of FDA crackdown

The US drugs regulator is clamping down on mass production of copies of the popular Wegovy and others
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: CEO Richard Friedland unpacks Netcare’s results

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla has plenty on his plate at Absa
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Kalagadi’s R7bn debt dispute heads for arbitration
Companies / Mining
3.
Newly independent Valterra ready for milestone ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Moody’s downgrades Sasol outlook amid weak ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Discovery Green signs offtake deal with Overberg ...
Companies

Related Articles

Large numbers of TB survivors in SA struggling with lung damage, experts say

News & Fox

Saad puts on brave face, splashing out on R100m of Aspen shares

Companies / Healthcare

What they don’t teach in medical school

Opinion

Decline in breast cancer deaths among younger women

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.