Dis-Chem has posted a 20% rise in full-year headline earnings per share thanks to effective cost controls during the period. Business Day TV took a closer look at the beauty and pharmaceutical giant’s balance sheet with the company’s CEO, Rui Morais.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Looking at Dis-Chem's full-year results
Business Day TV spoke to Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem
