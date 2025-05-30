Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Looking at Dis-Chem's full-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem

30 May 2025 - 15:29
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Dis-Chem has posted a 20% rise in full-year headline earnings per share thanks to effective cost controls during the period. Business Day TV took a closer look at the beauty and pharmaceutical giant’s balance sheet with the company’s CEO, Rui Morais.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: Can Kenny Fihla build on Charles ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags
Companies / Mining
4.
Long-awaited mining cadastre to debut in the ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Success of Pick n Pay’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.