WATCH: Life Healthcare undeterred by NHI

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has earmarked capital expenditure of R2.3bn over the course of its financial year, undeterred by the uncertainty created by the government’s push for National Health Insurance. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more details.
