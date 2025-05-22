Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Life Healthcare undeterred by NHI

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO of Life Healthcare

22 May 2025 - 21:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has earmarked capital expenditure of R2.3bn over the course of its financial year, undeterred by the uncertainty created by the government’s push for National Health Insurance. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Wharton-Hood for more details.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Companies / Energy
2.
Sasol faces poor coal quality in bid to make ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
4.
Pan African’s Barberton mines blame illegal ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam and TymeBank plan retail credit joint ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.