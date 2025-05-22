Acquisitions and robust activity growth boost Life Healthcare
First-half normalised earnings per share from continuing operations were 9% higher at 49c
22 May 2025 - 08:25
Life Healthcare has reported a strong operating performance at the halfway stage of the financial year, driven by robust activity growth and benefits from acquisitions concluded in the second half of 2024.
Revenue was up 8.1% to R12.1bn for the six months ended March...
