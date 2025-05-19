Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Richard Friedland unpacks Netcare’s results

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare

19 May 2025 - 19:34
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Increased activity and operational efficiencies have given Netcare’s first-half earnings a boost. The private hospital operator has reported an 8.3% rise in normalised group earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, despite a constrained and competitive operating environment. Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.

