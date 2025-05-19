Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Increased activity and operational efficiencies have given Netcare’s first-half earnings a boost. The private hospital operator has reported an 8.3% rise in normalised group earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, despite a constrained and competitive operating environment. Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Richard Friedland unpacks Netcare’s results
Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare
Increased activity and operational efficiencies have given Netcare’s first-half earnings a boost. The private hospital operator has reported an 8.3% rise in normalised group earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, despite a constrained and competitive operating environment. Business Day TV spoke to Netcare CEO Richard Friedland for more detail.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.