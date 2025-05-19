Staff have no need to fear AI taking their jobs — Netcare CEO
Group remains on track to achieve its guidance for revenue and patient-per-day growth
19 May 2025 - 09:35
UPDATED 19 May 2025 - 17:41
Netcare staff can rest assured that AI is not coming for their jobs, the CEO of the private hospital group said on Monday.
Anxiety about the threat to jobs posed by AI is a global concern, but is particularly acute in SA due to its high unemployment rate, which is almost 33%...
