Higher activity and better efficiency help Netcare’s results
The group remains on track to achieve its previously communicated guidance for revenue and PPD growth
19 May 2025 - 09:35
Increased activity and operational efficiencies boosted Netcare’s first-half earnings despite a constrained and competitive operating environment.
The group reported a 5.3% rise in revenue to R12.68bn for the six months ended March, while normalised group earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) improved by 8.3% to R2.35bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.