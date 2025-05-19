Companies / Healthcare

Higher activity and better efficiency help Netcare’s results

The group remains on track to achieve its previously communicated guidance for revenue and PPD growth

19 May 2025 - 09:35
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Increased activity and operational efficiencies boosted Netcare’s first-half earnings despite a constrained and competitive operating environment. 

The group reported a 5.3% rise in revenue to R12.68bn for the six months ended March, while normalised group earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) improved by 8.3% to R2.35bn...

