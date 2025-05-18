Adcock Ingram painkiller infringes Aspen trademark, high court rules
Pharmaceutical giant’s smaller rival barred from selling and distributing Lenbucod
18 May 2025 - 16:17
Adcock Ingram has been barred by a court order from selling and distributing its newly launched painkilling drug, Lenbucod, which the Pretoria high court found infringed Aspen’s Mybucod.
The sparring between the two JSE-listed pharmaceuticals is the latest trademark battle in the industry — with companies increasingly taking legal action to protect their turf...
