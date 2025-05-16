Netcare earnings rise on increased activity and operational efficiencies
Headline earnings per share for the six months ended March are expected to be 18%-22% higher
16 May 2025 - 08:52
Healthcare group Netcare expects to report higher earnings for the first half thanks to increased activity and operational efficiencies.
The private hospital group said in a statement late on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended March were expected to be 18%-22% higher at 57.7c to 59.7c...
