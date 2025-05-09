Saad puts on brave face, splashing out on R100m of Aspen shares
The company’s second-largest shareholder behind the PIC bought more than 850,000 of Aspen’s securities this week
09 May 2025 - 05:00
Aspen founder and CEO Stephen Saad has spent about R100m buying the group’s shares, in a move seen to be a bid to shore up confidence in the company’s medium- to long-term prospects after a plunge in its value over the past month.
Saad, who is the company’s second-largest shareholder behind the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), bought more than 850,000 of the group’s securities this week, valued at just less than R102m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.