Companies / Healthcare

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Dis-Chem strategy to disrupt life insurance market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life

25 April 2025 - 17:03
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Greg Smith. CEO of Dis-Chem Life. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Greg Smith. CEO of Dis-Chem Life. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Dis-Chem's entry and investment in building an insurance unit is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life. 

In February, pharmacy chain operator Dis-Chem launched a life insurance offering, known as Dis-Chem Life. 

The group is aiming to capitalise on the lucrative insurance sector, pushing to stand out by removing barriers that have traditionally kept many consumers from participating in the market. 

The offering leverages the group’s 350 retail locations in SA, servicing an estimated 15-million customers, as well as its online presence. 

Smith says the financial reality of inadequate life cover is significant. 

“Many South Africans don’t have enough life or disability cover to protect their families. If the main breadwinner passes away or becomes disabled, their loved ones could struggle to afford daily expenses, school fees, or even a home.” 

“According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20% of deaths among South Africans aged 35-64 years are due to chronic diseases linked to lifestyle. Yet, most people are underinsured, leaving their families vulnerable when they need support the most.”

Topics of discussion include the rationale for Dis-Chem entry into life insurance; the group’s financial services ambitions; making use of various distribution channels; and the importance of data for an insurer.   

In August 2024, Dis-Chem acquired a 50% stake in OneSpark, a life insurance and funeral cover provider, for for R155.9m. This adds to the prior acquisition of Kaelo, which provides medical insurance and gap cover. 

The group is using the capability gained from these deals as the foundation for its broader financial services ambitions in healthcare.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
Companies
2 months ago

AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says

Hospital group head sees AI technology as tool that will add to efficiency and accuracy
Companies
2 months ago

PODCAST | Accessing healthcare in a tough SA economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health
Companies
1 year ago

PODCAST | AfroCentric pushes for layered approach of AI in healthcare

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukosi Sambo, head of data and insights at AfroCentric
Business
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIC makes U-turn in R23bn Barloworld buyout after ...
Companies
2.
Capitec models possible hit of Agoa and US aid ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Kumba hails progress at Transnet
Companies / Mining
4.
Nedbank opts for ‘competitive’ retirement age
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen’s shares plunge by a third on news of ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting allegations

Companies / Healthcare

Aspen’s shares plunge by a third on news of contractual dispute

Companies / Healthcare

Vaccine dispute could cut Aspen’s earnings by R2bn

Companies / Healthcare

Lilly shares surge on promise of weight-loss pill

Business

Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in AI revolution

Companies / Healthcare

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.