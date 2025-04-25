Greg Smith. CEO of Dis-Chem Life. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Dis-Chem's entry and investment in building an insurance unit is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life.
In February, pharmacy chain operator Dis-Chem launched a life insurance offering, known as Dis-Chem Life.
The group is aiming to capitalise on the lucrative insurance sector, pushing to stand out by removing barriers that have traditionally kept many consumers from participating in the market.
The offering leverages the group’s 350 retail locations in SA, servicing an estimated 15-million customers, as well as its online presence.
Smith says the financial reality of inadequate life cover is significant.
“Many South Africans don’t have enough life or disability cover to protect their families. If the main breadwinner passes away or becomes disabled, their loved ones could struggle to afford daily expenses, school fees, or even a home.”
“According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20% of deaths among South Africans aged 35-64 years are due to chronic diseases linked to lifestyle. Yet, most people are underinsured, leaving their families vulnerable when they need support the most.”
Topics of discussion include the rationale for Dis-Chem entry into life insurance; the group’s financial services ambitions; making use of various distribution channels; and the importance of data for an insurer.
In August 2024, Dis-Chem acquired a 50% stake in OneSpark, a life insurance and funeral cover provider, for for R155.9m. This adds to the prior acquisition of Kaelo, which provides medical insurance and gap cover.
The group is using the capability gained from these deals as the foundation for its broader financial services ambitions in healthcare.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Dis-Chem strategy to disrupt life insurance market
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life
Dis-Chem's entry and investment in building an insurance unit is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life.
In February, pharmacy chain operator Dis-Chem launched a life insurance offering, known as Dis-Chem Life.
The group is aiming to capitalise on the lucrative insurance sector, pushing to stand out by removing barriers that have traditionally kept many consumers from participating in the market.
The offering leverages the group’s 350 retail locations in SA, servicing an estimated 15-million customers, as well as its online presence.
Smith says the financial reality of inadequate life cover is significant.
“Many South Africans don’t have enough life or disability cover to protect their families. If the main breadwinner passes away or becomes disabled, their loved ones could struggle to afford daily expenses, school fees, or even a home.”
“According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20% of deaths among South Africans aged 35-64 years are due to chronic diseases linked to lifestyle. Yet, most people are underinsured, leaving their families vulnerable when they need support the most.”
Topics of discussion include the rationale for Dis-Chem entry into life insurance; the group’s financial services ambitions; making use of various distribution channels; and the importance of data for an insurer.
In August 2024, Dis-Chem acquired a 50% stake in OneSpark, a life insurance and funeral cover provider, for for R155.9m. This adds to the prior acquisition of Kaelo, which provides medical insurance and gap cover.
The group is using the capability gained from these deals as the foundation for its broader financial services ambitions in healthcare.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI
PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?
AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says
PODCAST | Accessing healthcare in a tough SA economy
PODCAST | AfroCentric pushes for layered approach of AI in healthcare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting allegations
Aspen’s shares plunge by a third on news of contractual dispute
Vaccine dispute could cut Aspen’s earnings by R2bn
Lilly shares surge on promise of weight-loss pill
Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in AI revolution
PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.