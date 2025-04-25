BEE watchdog probes Netcare service provider over fronting allegations
Bergman Ross & Partners accused of using a black radiologist to scoop a lucrative contract with Netcare
25 April 2025 - 11:41
UPDATED 25 April 2025 - 12:50
The Broad-Based BEE (B-BBEE) Commission is investigating Cape Town-based radiology firm Bergman Ross & Partners (BRP) over fronting allegations, with the firm’s black partner accusing the company of shortchanging him and merely using him to pretend it has black-ownership and control.
Thapelo Motshudi partnered with BRP in 2015 to pursue an opportunity to provide radiology services at Netcare’s Pinehaven facility...
