Vaccine dispute could cut Aspen’s earnings by R2bn
Africa’s biggest drug maker also warns the trade war could affect its business
22 April 2025 - 19:39
Aspen Pharmacare has called an abrupt investor call after it warned that its manufacturing business is facing a “material contractual dispute” that might lead to core earnings plunging by as much as R2bn.
The company, Africa’s biggest drug manufacturer, did not go into the details detail of the dispute. The group is expected to take investors into its confidence on Wednesday when it fields questions on the matter...
