Mediclinic cuts jobs and freezes admin hires in AI revolution
SA’s biggest private hospital group is beefing up its AI and radiology capabilities
14 April 2025 - 10:12
UPDATED 14 April 2025 - 22:51
Mediclinic has put a freeze on nonessential new hires and offered severance packages to save nearly R2bn by 2027 in a bet on AI to revolutionise its operations, becoming one of the first high-profile SA companies to stir up fears of machines displacing traditional roles.
Bertrand Levrat, COO of SA’s biggest private hospital group, told investors on Monday that while the group was in a sound financial position, the healthcare system was evolving, and to keep delivering high-quality care the company had to stay ahead of the changes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.