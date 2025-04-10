Life Healthcare notes good growth in paid patient days
The disposal of LMI is expected to be completed in the second half of the 2025 financial year
10 April 2025 - 08:53
Life Healthcare’s Southern African business experienced good underlying activity growth at the halfway stage of the financial year, with increases in overall paid patient days and occupancies.
Releasing a trading update for the six months ended March on Thursday, the private hospital operator said revenue per paid patient day (PPD) had increased by about 6.1% due to a changing case mix and a tariff increase of 5.1%. This has resulted in revenue growth of between 8% and 9%...
