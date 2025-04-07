Dr Ron Whelan. CEO of Discovery Health. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Discovery’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health.
Discovery Health is using data science models and AI to “provide precise and personalised healthcare” to its members through a new offering called Personal Health Pathways, says Whelan.
Essentially, every Discovery Health member receives individualised health guidance, based on their activity, health checks and other related items. The platform provides real-time, personalised health recommendations.
Built on the group’s large clinical and behavioural data sets, the platform serves 2.1-million adult members of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme.
“Just as everyday GPS navigation apps find the fastest route by factoring in real-time data and traffic patterns, Personal Health Pathways dynamically maps the optimal path to better health,” says Whelan.
“Based on various data informing the member’s current and future projected health status, the platform recommends actions with the greatest potential to improve health outcomes.
“Also, as new data and information on each person’s health status becomes available, the platform uses AI to adapt pathways and recommendations in real time, providing stronger and more precise recommendations that build healthy habits over time.”
Topics of discussion include: Discovery’s implementation of AI in healthcare; ways in which data can be used to shift behaviour; strategy; and parallels with mapping systems.
Similar to Discovery’s Vitality programme, the AI-driven offering aims to enhance individual health outcomes and reward proactive health actions.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health
