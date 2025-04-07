Companies / Healthcare

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health

07 April 2025 - 16:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dr Ron Whelan. CEO of Discovery Health. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Dr Ron Whelan. CEO of Discovery Health. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Discovery’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health. 

Discovery Health is using data science models and AI to “provide precise and personalised healthcare” to its members through a new offering called Personal Health Pathways, says Whelan.

Essentially, every Discovery Health member receives individualised health guidance, based on their activity, health checks and other related items. The platform provides real-time, personalised health recommendations. 

Built on the group’s large clinical and behavioural data sets, the platform serves 2.1-million adult members of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme.

“Just as everyday GPS navigation apps find the fastest route by factoring in real-time data and traffic patterns, Personal Health Pathways dynamically maps the optimal path to better health,” says Whelan.

“Based on various data informing the member’s current and future projected health status, the platform recommends actions with the greatest potential to improve health outcomes.

“Also, as new data and information on each person’s health status becomes available, the platform uses AI to adapt pathways and recommendations in real time, providing stronger and more precise recommendations that build healthy habits over time.” 

Topics of discussion include: Discovery’s implementation of AI in healthcare; ways in which data can be used to shift behaviour; strategy; and parallels with mapping systems. 

Similar to Discovery’s Vitality programme, the AI-driven offering aims to enhance individual health outcomes and reward proactive health actions.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Discovery Bank launches AI financial advice tools via WhatsApp

Bank says AI is unlocking new ways to connect with clients
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s growth over six years

Business Day Spotlight speaks to by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
Companies
3 weeks ago

AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says

Hospital group head sees AI technology as tool that will add to efficiency and accuracy
Companies
2 months ago

PODCAST | Accessing healthcare in a tough SA economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health
Companies
1 year ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice may be doing better than global peers and avoid jobs bloodbath

US media, including broadcast, print and digital outlets, collectively saw more than 21,000 job losses in 2023
Companies
4 months ago

PODCAST | Deputy CEO Whelan unpacks new Discovery Health app

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ronald Whelan, deputy CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Reserve Bank tightens rules on ‘inappropriate’ ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PwC suffers new setback in its bid to fend off ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
S&P hails regulatory stewardship of SA’s insurers
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Implats CEO Nico Muller reiterates bearish ...
Companies / Mining
5.
SA’s grocery wars: the rise of online shopping ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Standard Bank’s digital banking push bears fruit

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank adopts ‘fast follower’ approach to AI

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Discovery Bank launches AI financial advice tools via WhatsApp

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.