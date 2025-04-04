Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Germany eyes SA for cannabis supply

Business Day TV spoke to Johann Slabber, founder & CEO of Nexus Pharma

04 April 2025 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CANNABISPICS
Picture: 123RF/CANNABISPICS

Nexus Pharma and Germany’s Enua have partnered to secure a long-term cannabis supply. Business Day TV spoke to Johann Slabber, founder and CEO of Nexus Pharma, about the merits of the deal.

