WATCH: Doctors give NHI ‘dangerously flawed’ diagnosis

Business Day TV spoke to Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chair of the SA Medical Association

03 April 2025 - 14:45
Left to right: SA Medical Association CEO Mzulungile Nodikida, chair Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice-chair Ames Dhai and legal head William Oosthuizen. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA Medical Association (Sama) says the National Health Insurance Act is “dangerously flawed” and if implemented, it could collapse the country’s healthcare system. Business Day TV explored this in more detail with Sama chair Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

