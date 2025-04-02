Companies / Healthcare

Weighty Wegovy sales help Novo Holdings double income and returns in 2024

In 2024, Novo invested €4.6bn in life sciences targeting cancer, obesity and neurodegenerative disorders, adding 43 new firms and exiting 27

02 April 2025 - 10:21
by Maggie Fick
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/TOM ITTLE
Picture: REUTERS/TOM ITTLE

London — Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of obesity drugmaker Novo Nordisk, nearly doubled annual income and investment returns to a record €8bn in 2024, it said on Wednesday.

Fuelled by dividends from blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic, Novo Holdings is a life sciences investment powerhouse that manages assets for the Novo Nordisk Foundation, one of the world’s biggest philanthropic bodies.

“2024 was a very strong year for Novo Holdings, with our investment portfolio delivering its best-ever performance,” CEO Kasim Kutay said in a statement.

Kutay said the company would focus this year on expanding its presence in Asia, with the opening of an office in Mumbai, India following significant investments it already made in the country last year.

Its portfolio comprises investments in life sciences and a broad range of assets — equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity. It has controlling stakes in Novo Nordisk, in which it has 77% of voting shares, and Novonesis.

In 2024, it invested €4.6bn in life sciences targeting cancer, obesity and neurodegenerative disorders, adding 43 new companies while making 27 exits. Novo Holdings’ biggest acquisition by far last year was of pharma manufacturing and services company Catalent for $16.5bn, the largest healthcare buyout in 2024.

It subsequently sold three Catalent manufacturing plants to Novo Nordisk for $11bn to boost Wegovy production.

But Novo Holdings’ total assets under management dropped slightly to €142bn in 2024, from €149bn in 2023, driven by a decline in the market value of Novo Nordisk. Its market value has roughly halved since July 2024, partly because of investor worries that it has lost its first-mover advantage in the fiercely competitive obesity drug market to US rival Eli Lilly.

Reuters

Zeder posts half-year loss

Company expects markets it operates in to remain volatile over short to medium term
Companies
5 months ago

Runaway obesity drug demand drives Novo Nordisk profit boost

Danish drugmaker’s shares rise 260% since Wegovy’s US launch
Companies
11 months ago

Zeder declares special dividend

The group expects the volatility in the markets in which it operates to continue in the short- to medium-term
Companies
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kenny Fihla takes R14m hit after abrupt exit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
AECI to dispose of its public water business
Companies / Industrials
4.
Renergen lifts LNG production amid helium ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Standard Bank adopts ‘fast follower’ approach to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SA aims to launch own satellite in five to seven years

National

'SA needs time to avoid EU carbon tax'

Business

Environment minister to announce emission decision on eight Eskom power stations

National / Science & Environment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.