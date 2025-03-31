Bengaluru — Isomorphic Labs, which uses artificial intelligence technologies for drug discovery, has raised $600m in its first ever external funding round led by Thrive Capital, the startup said on Monday.
Google Ventures and Alphabet, an existing investor, also participated in the round.
Top tech companies are racing to position AI-powered offerings as central to their products and services.
Start-ups catering to the surge in demand for generative AI and machine learning have been a bright spot in the private funding market.
Isomorphic was founded in 2021 as a spin-off from Alphabet’s AI research subsidiary Google Deepmind, which it acquired in 2014.
Last May, the company unveiled the third major version of its Nobel-winning “AlphaFold” AI model, which is able to predict almost all known proteins structures.
The London-based company said funds raised will be used to accelerate research and development as well as talent acquisition.
Founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, who also leads Deepmind, suggested in January that Isomorphic Labs will have AI-designed drugs in clinical trials by the end of 2025.
AI drug developer Isomorphic raises $600m in first funding round
Isomorphic is a spin-off from Alphabet’s AI research subsidiary Google Deepmind
Bengaluru — Isomorphic Labs, which uses artificial intelligence technologies for drug discovery, has raised $600m in its first ever external funding round led by Thrive Capital, the startup said on Monday.
Google Ventures and Alphabet, an existing investor, also participated in the round.
Top tech companies are racing to position AI-powered offerings as central to their products and services.
Start-ups catering to the surge in demand for generative AI and machine learning have been a bright spot in the private funding market.
Isomorphic was founded in 2021 as a spin-off from Alphabet’s AI research subsidiary Google Deepmind, which it acquired in 2014.
Last May, the company unveiled the third major version of its Nobel-winning “AlphaFold” AI model, which is able to predict almost all known proteins structures.
The London-based company said funds raised will be used to accelerate research and development as well as talent acquisition.
Founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, who also leads Deepmind, suggested in January that Isomorphic Labs will have AI-designed drugs in clinical trials by the end of 2025.
Reuters
AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says
Alliance aims to improve the tracking of medicines using 2D bar codes
SAP overtakes Novo Nordisk to become Europe’s largest company
OpenAI, Meta mull AI tie-up with India’s Reliance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
HEATH MUCHENA: The AI tipping point — can we keep up with the future?
Nvidia-backed AI firm Iambic unveils drug discovery ‘breakthrough’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.