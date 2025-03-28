Netcare on track to meet guidance for revenue and occupancy growth
Private hospital group expects to report revenue growth of 5%-6% in the year to end-September
28 March 2025 - 14:15
Private hospital group Netcare remains on track to achieve revenue growth of 5%-6% in the year to end-September, with both revenue and occupancy rates expected to meet guidance.
The group’s share price has lost 11.5% since the start of the year, partly reflecting uncertainty around its shifting leadership team...
