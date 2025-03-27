Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Ascendis posts 11.7% rise in interim net asset value

Business Day TV speaks with Carl Neethling, CEO of Ascendis

27 March 2025 - 20:19
Picture: SUPPLIED
Ascendis has posted an 11.7% rise in half-year tangible net asset value per share, driven by a strong performance at the firm’s medical division. Business Day TV spoke to Carl Neethling, CEO of Ascendis for more insight.

