Ascendis has posted an 11.7% rise in half-year tangible net asset value per share, driven by a strong performance at the firm’s medical division. Business Day TV spoke to Carl Neethling, CEO of Ascendis for more insight.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Ascendis posts 11.7% rise in interim net asset value
Business Day TV speaks with Carl Neethling, CEO of Ascendis
