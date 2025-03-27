Ascendis posts steady growth after restructuring
The former pharmaceuticals group reported a 12% year-on-year increase in net asset value to R660m
27 March 2025 - 15:39
Health and wellness group Ascendis Health reported steady growth in its first set of annual financial results as an investment holding company, after transitioning from a pharmaceutical conglomerate in July last year.
The shift aimed to simplify the group’s internal and operating structure, reducing overhead costs while giving more ownership to the managers of companies in which Ascendis was invested...
