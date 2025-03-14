Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Addressing SA’s health funding gap

Business Day TV speaks to Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa

14 March 2025 - 15:55
by Business Day TV
The withdrawal of funding has placed the jobs of at least 15,000 health workers at risk. Picture: DELWYN VERSAMY
Business Day TV speaks to Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa, about why the private sector is uniquely positioned to help bridge SA’s health funding gap.

