Roche gets rights to Zealand obesity drug

Zurich — Roche has acquired rights to an obesity therapy by Denmark’s Zealand Pharma in a collaboration deal worth up to $5.3bn, as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to boost its prospects in the booming weight-loss market.
The agreement covering the compound petrelintide, announced by Roche on Wednesday, marks renewed efforts to catch up with weight-loss market leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
Under the accord, Zealand will receive $1.65bn upfront with the possibility of milestone payments taking the total sum to $5.3bn, depending mainly on phase 3 trials and sales development, Roche said.
After the announcement, Zealand shares leapt 45% before easing. They were last up 28% at 8.28am GMT. Roche shares gained 3.8%.
Zealand is testing petrelintide in overweight or obese individuals without type 2 diabetes in a mid-stage study.
Petrelintide belongs to a class of drugs known as long-acting amylin analogues, which mimic a hormone called amylin that is co-secreted with insulin during meals.
The first wave of weight-loss drugs was based mainly on the gut hormone GLP-1, but Novo Nordisk is banking on a dual mode of action that includes amylin for its next generation of drugs, with experimental compounds called amycretin and CagriSema.
Disappointing clinical trial readouts from CagriSema, however, have dragged Novo’s shares lower.
Zealand shares have also suffered on scepticism about the Danish firm’s amylin approach.
Other companies in early stages of work with amylin, which is believed to better preserve lean mass than GLP-1-based drugs, include AstraZeneca.
Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 3.4% in early trading on Wednesday.
Zealand and Roche will jointly commercialise petrelintide in the US and Europe, and the Swiss company will obtain exclusive commercialisation rights in the rest of the world.
Profits and losses for petrelintide, as well as a fixed-dose combination with Roche’s CT-388, would be shared on a 50-50 basis in the US and Europe, said Roche.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
Roche, which in late 2023 agreed to buy drug developer Carmot, said in September three early-stage obesity and diabetes drug candidates from that acquisition had a combined potential of more than Sf3bn in annual sales.
Zealand CEO Adam Steensberg said Roche’s development efforts had helped qualify the Swiss drugmaker for the partnership.
“They have already started making strong steps in the obesity and cardiometabolic disease area. Roche has a strong history of coming and redefining disease care,” Steensberg said.
Roche gets rights to Zealand obesity drug
The Swiss drugmaker is looking to boost its prospects in the weight-loss market
Reuters
