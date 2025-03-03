Aspen’s earnings growth squeezed by global tax rules
OECD’s BEPS Pillar 2 tax has driven the company’s effective tax rate up to 58%
03 March 2025 - 18:06
Aspen Pharmacare’s latest results reveal strong revenue growth, particularly in commercial pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, but were squeezed by the unexpected effect of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Pillar 2 tax framework.
The application of the tax has driven Aspen’s effective tax rate up to 58%, diluting profit growth despite strong revenue performance...
