Unemployment among young doctors is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed.
Profmed recently launched finDR, a platform designed to bridge the gap between qualified young doctors seeking work and medical facilities in need of medical graduate support.
According to Comrie, the number of young, qualified doctors unable to find employment is SA rising.
“With more than 800 qualified doctors desperate for employment opportunities, we’re bringing this service to market at a critical time. It’s time to make a bigger dent in patient waiting times in SA healthcare,” he says.
Founded in the 1960s, Profmed is a medical aid designed specifically for professionals.
As one of the largest providers of medical aid to doctors in the country, Profmed is worried about its own membership over time if this trend persists.
Comrie explains that the employment gap is mainly due to a lack of funding. SA is estimated to have a shortfall of about 100,000 doctors.
However, funding the paychecks of those professionals, particularly in the public sector has proven difficult. Profmed hopes its platform can give access to temporary and short-term work opportunities that can lead to long term employment or business over time.
Topics of discussion include the plight of newly qualified doctors in SA; rationale for creating the finDR platform; funding challenges in the sector; and how medical work has evolved.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
