Companies / Healthcare

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed

21 February 2025 - 14:34
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Craig Comrie. CEO of Profmed. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Craig Comrie. CEO of Profmed. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Unemployment among young doctors is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed. 

Profmed recently launched finDR, a platform designed to bridge the gap between qualified young doctors seeking work and medical facilities in need of medical graduate support.

According to Comrie, the number of young, qualified doctors unable to find employment is SA rising. 

“With more than 800 qualified doctors desperate for employment opportunities, we’re bringing this service to market at a critical time. It’s time to make a bigger dent in patient waiting times in SA healthcare,” he says. 

Founded in the 1960s, Profmed is a medical aid designed specifically for professionals.

Join the discussion: 

As one of the largest providers of medical aid to doctors in the country, Profmed is worried about its own membership over time if this trend persists. 

Comrie explains that the employment gap is mainly due to a lack of funding. SA is estimated to have a shortfall of about 100,000 doctors.

However, funding the paychecks of those professionals, particularly in the public sector has proven difficult. Profmed hopes its platform can give access to temporary and short-term work opportunities that can lead to long term employment or business over time. 

Topics of discussion include the plight of newly qualified doctors in SA; rationale for creating the finDR platform; funding challenges in the sector; and how medical work has evolved. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts

PODCAST | Deep dive: Lower Maguduza hydro power project in Eswatini

Business Day Spotlight speaks to ACED head James Cumming, and the chief commercial officer at EIMS Africa, Michael Wickins
Companies
2 days ago

AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says

Hospital group head sees AI technology as tool that will add to efficiency and accuracy
Companies
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Lesaka CEO unpacks second quarter performance

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka
Companies
1 week ago

Interpol bullish about efforts to cut cybercrime in Africa

Operation Africa Surge 3.0 has led to several hundred arrests since early September
National
4 months ago

PODCAST | Up to 40% of mining machinery will be autonomous by 2040 in SA: Siemens

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kumba and Transnet unite to ‘fix broken pieces’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Old Mutual CEO opts for early retirement
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Robert Gumede’s Vision gets partial win in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Sibanye and Glencore Merafe Venture sign new ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Glencore swings to a loss on ailing SA coal ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 10

National

PODCAST | Deep dive: Lower Maguduza hydro power project in Eswatini

Companies

PODCAST | How to restore trust as global disorder reigns

National

PODCAST | Bridging the academic and AI-driven workplace disconnect

National / Education

PODCAST: What to make of the recent major decline in South Africa's maize prices

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.