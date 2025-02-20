Adcock Ingram first-half profits weighed down by sector issues
Performance was affected by lower consumer spending and reduced stock in the pharmaceutical wholesale channel
20 February 2025 - 10:06
Pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram has reported lower profits at the halfway stage of the financial year, with the group’s operational and financial performance affected by sector-specific factors.
Revenue for the six months ended December decreased 0.6% to R4.7bn, due to a slowdown in both the independent and pharmaceutical wholesale channels, the latter having reduced their average inventory holdings on a number of key brands, the group said on Thursday...
