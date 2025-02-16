Companies / Healthcare

J&J gets nod to resume US rollout of heart device

Investigation finds the medical device operates as intended

16 February 2025 - 12:53
by Mrinmay Dey
Picture: 123RF
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Friday it resumed the limited market release of its Varipulse heart device in the US after an investigation found the devices operate as intended.

In January, J&J paused the heart device, citing an abundance of caution as it investigated four reported stroke events.

Varipulse, which uses a pulsed field ablation technique to treat certain abnormal heart rhythm conditions, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last year.

J&J initiated the pause after completing more than 130 cases as part of the US rollout.

The probe concluded that the Varipulse devices function as intended with no performance differences across global configurations, the company said in a statement.

However, the inquiry found that the risk of neurovascular events may rise if excessive, stacked or misplaced ablations outside the pulmonary veins are delivered, J&J said.

The medical device maker said it would update the usage guidance for Varipulse Catheter device globally.

The Varipulse rollout has been successful around the world, with more than 3,000 commercial cases completed, the company has said. J&J said the device remains available in all markets where it was commercially launched.

Reuters

Pfizer’s Covid-19 drug powers strong quarterly profit

Though under pressure from activist investor Starboard, Pfizer has topped third-quarter estimates
Companies
3 months ago

AstraZeneca’s China chief detained amid insurance probe

Drugmaker says Chinese authorities haven’t given reasons for apprehending Leon Wang
Companies
3 months ago

AstraZeneca lifts outlook as it doubles down on US growth

The drugmaker will spend $2bn on research & development and on plants that manufacture biologics medicines and cell therapies
Companies
3 months ago

Alliance aims to improve the tracking of medicines using 2D bar codes

Better supply chain visibility expected to reassure US drug makers products will reach intended destination
National
3 months ago

UK healthcare Reit Assura to list on JSE

The listing of 3.25-billion ordinary shares gives the company an anticipated market cap of about R30bn
Companies
3 months ago
