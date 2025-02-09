Netcare CEO delays retirement again
Richard Friedland will continue to serve as the group's CEO until September 2026
09 February 2025 - 17:53
Private hospital group Netcare announced it has extended the contract for CEO Richard Friedland after the candidate it identified for the role pulled out at the last minute.
In a statement accompanying the results of its latest AGM on Friday, Netcare told shareholders that the selected candidate recently informed its board of “certain unforeseen contractual obligations” preventing them from assuming the role of CEO within the agreed time frame. ..
