Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Eye on small caps | Cilo Cybin

Business Day TV speaks to Cilo Cybin group CEO Gabriel Theron

05 February 2025 - 19:34
Cilo Cybin CEO Gabriel Theron. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Cilo Cybin was the first medical cannabis company to list on the JSE AltX and it plans to move to the main board soon. Business Day TV sat down with the group’s CEO, Gabriel Theron, to discuss the company’s plans.

