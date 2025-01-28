AI will never replace doctors and nurses, Life Healthcare boss says
Hospital group head sees AI technology as tool that will add to efficiency and accuracy
The head of Life Healthcare, one of SA’s largest private hospital groups, does not see growing use of AI in the sector as a threat to human nurses and doctors. Instead, he sees the technology as a tool that will add to efficiency and accuracy in the field.
In modern times, healthcare has tended to be at the cutting edge of science and technology, with billions spent each year on research and development. Some of the most sophisticated use of robotics, for example, is in the area of surgery. Robots are used to perform procedures with more precision and less invasiveness. The surgeon uses a console to control the instruments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.