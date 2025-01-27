Competition Commission slams door on medical schemes
Board of Healthcare Funders fails to allow its members to collectively negotiate with healthcare service providers
27 January 2025 - 05:00
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has failed in its bid to get the Competition Commission to allow its members to collectively negotiate with healthcare service providers on pricing and prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), among others, in a bid to arrest the “decline” of the medical aid sector.
The BHF’s more than 30 members include Bonitas, the Government Employees Medical Scheme and Medshield...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.