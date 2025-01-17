Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Hidden economics of SA’s healthcare choice

Business Day TV speaks with Yaseen Khan, co-founder and CEO of EMGuidance

17 January 2025 - 15:58
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094

The healthcare system is in a precarious position. SA is grappling with costs in the sector that consistently outpace inflation and the proposed National Health Insurance is estimated to carry a price tag of R1.3-trillion.

Yaseen Khan, co-founder and CEO of EMGuidance, believes innovative solutions are needed to address this. Business Day TV sat down with Khan to find out more.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Spar to sell head office to reduce debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Standard Bank notes 100% surge in cashback ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Prudential Authority seeks Ithala’s liquidation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SA fashion retailers stand firm ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
PPC and Sinoma sign deal to build R3bn cement ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.