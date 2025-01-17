The healthcare system is in a precarious position. SA is grappling with costs in the sector that consistently outpace inflation and the proposed National Health Insurance is estimated to carry a price tag of R1.3-trillion.
Yaseen Khan, co-founder and CEO of EMGuidance, believes innovative solutions are needed to address this. Business Day TV sat down with Khan to find out more.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Hidden economics of SA’s healthcare choice
Business Day TV speaks with Yaseen Khan, co-founder and CEO of EMGuidance
