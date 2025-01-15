PODCAST | Delving into Life Healthcare’s R14bn sale of Life Molecular Imaging

Peter Wharton-Hood. CEO of Life Healthcare Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Life Healthcare’s R14bn sale of Life Molecular Imaging is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO of Life Healthcare Group.
This week, Life Healthcare, one of SA’s largest private hospital groups, signed a $750m (R13.9bn) deal to sell its Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) to Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals UK, with the proceeds set to be returned to shareholders.
Outlining the rationale for the transaction, Wharton-Hood says “Life Healthcare is not a natural, long-term owner of LMI” and his company “will continue to participate in the future growth of LMI through a series of planned earnouts”.
With net proceeds of about $200m from the upfront payment, Wharton-Hood highlights that earnouts totalling a potential further $400m linked to future sales milestones are on the table.
Life Healthcare was expected to retain the commercial benefits awarded to LMI under the RM2 sub-licence agreement reached with Lantheus in June 2024, subject to agreeing on terms on which the net economic benefit of the agreement would be delivered to Life Healthcare before completion of the proposed transaction.
Through the discussion, Peter Wharton-Hood outlines the rationale for the transaction; Life Healthcare’s relationship with Lantheus; how the group is thinking around its current capital allocation; and investment in technology.
Wharton-Hood also highlights what the company is thinking regarding its portfolio and possible areas of investment.
