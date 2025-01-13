Mediclinic CEO lays out renewables plan for SA hospitals
Mediclinic has so far relied on on-site solar provision for its baseloads
13 January 2025 - 16:04
Mediclinic Southern Africa CEO Greg van Wyk says the private healthcare provider is ramping up its decarbonisation effort by exploring efficient battery energy storage systems across its SA operations, as the group targets carbon neutrality by 2030.
Mediclinic’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 began in 2021 with a R2.2bn deal to boost its procurement of local renewable energy. In the four years since then, the healthcare provider has installed photovoltaic (PV) panels at 28 of its sites. ..
