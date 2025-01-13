Life Healthcare’s shares surge on sale of LMI for R13.9bn
The group plans to return the net proceeds to shareholders within 12 months of completing the deal
13 January 2025 - 07:58
UPDATED 13 January 2025 - 09:38
Shares in Life Healthcare surged on Monday morning after it announced it had entered into binding agreements with Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals UK, an entity owned by Lantheus Holdings, for the sale of 100% of the group’s interests in Life Molecular Imaging (LMI).
At 9.30am on the JSE, the company’s shares were 8.24% higher at R16.94, after earlier touching R17.11...
