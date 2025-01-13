Life Healthcare CEO says investors thought R14bn business was worth zero
The group plans to return the net proceeds to shareholders within 12 months of completing the Life Molecular Imaging deal
13 January 2025 - 07:58
UPDATED 13 January 2025 - 23:34
Just a month after returning R10bn to shareholders Life Healthcare, one of SA’s largest private hospital groups, has signed a R13.9bn deal to sell its Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) to Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals UK, with the proceeds set to be returned to shareholders.
The deal also marks a major upside for shareholders after the group invested just $70m (R1.3bn) in the business since buying it. The JSE-listed group will receive $350m upfront, with a potential to earn a further $400m linked to milestones of future sales of LMI products up to 2034, it said on Monday...
