Healthcare sector poised for growth in 2025 despite NHI challenges
Foord Asset Management expects private hospitals to remain a compelling investment opportunity
08 January 2025 - 10:33
The healthcare sector is expected to deliver strong performance in 2025, even as concern surrounding the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act persists.
This is according to Foord Asset Management, which argues that private hospitals remain a compelling investment opportunity, with significant growth potential in the year ahead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.