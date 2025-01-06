Netcare at loggerheads with Compensation Fund
Issues with the state entity’s software programme at the heart of the matter
06 January 2025 - 05:00
Private hospital group Netcare is at loggerheads with the “Compensation Fund (CF)” over the state entity’s digital online software programme (CompEasy system) used for digital lodging and electronic processing of occupation-related medical claims.
The listed company has warned that if the “dysfunctionality” of the CompEasy system is not resolved urgently it may have to stop admitting patients with nonemergency occupational injuries or diseases. ..
