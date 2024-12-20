Aspen makes Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug Mounjaro available in SA
The medication has been approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
20 December 2024 - 11:25
JSE-listed pharmaceutical company Aspen has announced the availability in SA of Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug, tirzepatide.
The drug, marketed globally as Mounjaro, is a therapeutic option available to doctors for the treatment of type II diabetes, Aspen said in a statement on Friday...
