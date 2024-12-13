Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Pioneering PPPs for universal health coverage

Business Day TV speaks to Damian McHugh, chief marketing officer at Momentum Health

13 December 2024 - 15:55
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094

Universal healthcare remains a controversial issue in SA, with the nation working towards universal health coverage through a National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

Business Day TV spoke to Damian McHugh, chief marketing officer at Momentum Health, and reflected on the progress made in advancing healthcare access and quality in SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bitter fallout behind sacking of Argon Asset ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Famous Brands surges 44% in six months as store ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Telkom ends Moody’s ties in bid to cut costs
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Bidvest steps up exit from financial services
Companies / Industrials
5.
Barloworld rockets on buyout and delisting offer
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.