The government is coming to the rescue of small private hospital groups. Picture: SUPPLIED
Life Healthcare has declared a final dividend of 31c a share as well as a special dividend of 70c a share. That, with other payouts during the year, takes the total returned to shareholders during 2024 to R10.6bn. For more on this and the company’s financial performance, Business Day TV spoke to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Life Healthcare investors rewarded handsomely
Business Day TV spoke to Peter Wharton-Hood, CEO of Life Healthcare
