Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare has posted a 15.8% rise in annual profit despite a challenging market. Business Day TV sat down with the private healthcare provider’s CEO, Richard Friedland, for a closer look at the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Netcare CEO Richard Friedland on navigating a challenging market
Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland after Netcare posted a 15.8% rise in annual profit
Netcare has posted a 15.8% rise in annual profit despite a challenging market. Business Day TV sat down with the private healthcare provider’s CEO, Richard Friedland, for a closer look at the performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.