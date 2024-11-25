Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Netcare CEO Richard Friedland on navigating a challenging market

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Friedland after Netcare posted a 15.8% rise in annual profit

25 November 2024 - 20:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Netcare has posted a 15.8% rise in annual profit despite a challenging market. Business Day TV sat down with the private healthcare provider’s CEO, Richard Friedland, for a closer look at the performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA leads Africa’s luxury market boom
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Q&A: Emirates bullish on SA as travel hub
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Boxer IPO is a hit with international and local ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Barloworld CEO warns of geopolitical risk
Companies / Industrials
5.
Serame Taukobong’s plan to shift investor ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.